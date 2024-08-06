Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,912 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth $302,000. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOR. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $37.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Forestar Group Stock Performance

NYSE:FOR opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.57. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Insider Transactions at Forestar Group

In related news, Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,547 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $49,875.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Forestar Group news, Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $49,875.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $62,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,502.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,297 shares of company stock valued at $136,673. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Further Reading

