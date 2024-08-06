Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 5,533 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.15% of Green Dot worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Green Dot by 89.2% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Green Dot by 98.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Green Dot by 6.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Green Dot by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on GDOT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Green Dot Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $471.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.96. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $17.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $447.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.70 million. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

