Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 11,292 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,292 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.09% of Tutor Perini worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,467,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,899,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,489,000 after purchasing an additional 659,657 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 152.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 292,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 176,398 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 262.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 133,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth $776,000. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,718 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $531,333.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,411,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,475,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tutor Perini news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 181,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $3,621,288.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,430.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $531,333.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,411,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,475,846.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,728 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,217. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPC shares. StockNews.com raised Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded Tutor Perini from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Tutor Perini Price Performance

NYSE:TPC opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.15). Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Featured Articles

