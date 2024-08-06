Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,235 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 248.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTCT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.23.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average is $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.65. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $77,191.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,124.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $764,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $554,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $77,191.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,124.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Featured Articles

