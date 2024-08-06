Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,331 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $900,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 219,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $689,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $861,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 162,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 5,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $302,210.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,667.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Shares of GBX opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.73. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.03.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $820.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GBX. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

