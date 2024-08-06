Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 14,874 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,656 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 14,874 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,052,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $249,732,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,556,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,534 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,031,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,949,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,288,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 954,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,801,000 after acquiring an additional 219,940 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 2.1 %

TNDM stock opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average of $36.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.63 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 39.52% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.45.

Get Our Latest Report on Tandem Diabetes Care

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.