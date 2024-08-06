Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 26,880 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 285,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,880 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Capital Square LLC increased its position in Lucid Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Lucid Group by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 413,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 253,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.04. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The business had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCID has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LCID

Lucid Group Profile

(Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.