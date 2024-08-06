Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 4,471 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 56,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 68,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 120,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IRWD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.1 %

IRWD opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $970.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.52.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.75 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 254.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,556.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $143,198.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

