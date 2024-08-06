Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 498 Shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.18% of Net Lease Office Properties worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Net Lease Office Properties by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Net Lease Office Properties by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Net Lease Office Properties Stock Down 2.9 %

NLOP stock opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51. Net Lease Office Properties has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Net Lease Office Properties Company Profile

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

Featured Stories

