Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 604 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 285,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,152,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 81,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Covenant Logistics Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Activity at Covenant Logistics Group

In related news, Director D Michael Kramer sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $173,734.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,285 shares in the company, valued at $526,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Herbert J. Schmidt sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $1,160,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,282.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director D Michael Kramer sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $173,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVLG opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $662.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.38. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.13.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

