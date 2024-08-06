Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 664 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in FB Financial by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in FB Financial during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.14. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $48.30.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FBK shares. Hovde Group upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

