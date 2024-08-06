Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 791 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 418.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 470.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 57,362.5% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on B shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

NYSE B opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.67, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.54.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 711.11%.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

