Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 887 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.21% of Genesco worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Genesco by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Genesco by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,754 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Genesco by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 31,456 shares in the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,162,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Genesco by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $310.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $37.89.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.66 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

