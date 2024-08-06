Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes $717,000 Position in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.12% of Radius Recycling as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling in the first quarter valued at $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Radius Recycling during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Radius Recycling during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Radius Recycling during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Radius Recycling during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Radius Recycling from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut Radius Recycling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Radius Recycling Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of RDUS opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.07. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $673.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.72%.

About Radius Recycling

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

