Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,515 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 32,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 642,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

PTON stock opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $108,467.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,288 shares in the company, valued at $442,956.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $108,467.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,288 shares in the company, valued at $442,956.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 15,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $51,686.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,220.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,554 shares of company stock worth $296,182. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

