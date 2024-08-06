Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 96,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Dennis M. Craven bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $94,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,230.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Chatham Lodging Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $391.77 million, a PE ratio of -66.75 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $11.32.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.26). Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $86.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -233.33%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

