Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,969 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.48.

Plug Power stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.94. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 181.96%. The firm had revenue of $120.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.92 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 639,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

