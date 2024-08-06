Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th.

Pyxis Tankers has raised its dividend by an average of 75.2% annually over the last three years.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of PXSAP stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.60. 201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

