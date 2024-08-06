Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Reduced by Analyst

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Clorox in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clorox’s current full-year earnings is $6.40 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Clorox’s FY2026 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.44.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX stock opened at $142.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.38. Clorox has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $165.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 248.71%.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 14.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 3.9% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

