Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Reduced by Analyst

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of The GEO Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for The GEO Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for The GEO Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

The GEO Group stock opened at $12.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $18.05.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $605.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

In other The GEO Group news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $72,186.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,008.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $72,186.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,008.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 399.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

