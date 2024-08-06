Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for Vermilion Energy Inc. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Vermilion Energy in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

VET stock opened at $9.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.03. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 243.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 686,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 486,567 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 613.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 364,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 313,100 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,835,000 after acquiring an additional 307,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,786,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,602,000 after buying an additional 265,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,231,000. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

