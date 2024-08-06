Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Lifted by Roth Capital

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) – Roth Capital upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VAALCO Energy in a research report issued on Sunday, August 4th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now expects that the energy company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for VAALCO Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for VAALCO Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on VAALCO Energy from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $616.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. VAALCO Energy has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.51.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.23 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 13.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGY. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

