Q2 2026 EPS Estimates for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Decreased by Zacks Research

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Agilent Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.24 per share.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A opened at $134.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.15. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $155.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,860 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.