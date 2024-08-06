Q2 2026 EPS Estimates for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Raised by Zacks Research

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Amdocs in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Amdocs’ current full-year earnings is $5.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amdocs’ FY2026 earnings at $7.08 EPS.
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion.
Amdocs Stock Performance
Shares of DOX opened at $82.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.57. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $74.41 and a 12-month high of $94.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 154,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 31,137 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 84,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 8.7% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amdocs Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 42.92%.
About Amdocs
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.
