Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Polaris Renewable Energy stock opened at C$12.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.44. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$11.08 and a 12 month high of C$15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$260.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.65, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Polaris Renewable Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. This is a positive change from Polaris Renewable Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.33%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

