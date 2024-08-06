Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Camden Property Trust Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Camden Property Trust in a report released on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.69. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Camden Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.73 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 25.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

CPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.14.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $114.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $121.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $376,933,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,517.6% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,398,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,923 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 573,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,988,000 after purchasing an additional 302,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,291,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,521,000 after buying an additional 289,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,465,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,478,000 after buying an additional 277,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 100.98%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

