Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Gildan Activewear Inc. Issued By Stifel Canada (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$55.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.00.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE GIL opened at C$57.30 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$36.42 and a 52-week high of C$58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.07. The stock has a market cap of C$9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 28,698 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total value of C$1,119,222.00. In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 28,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total transaction of C$1,119,222.00. Also, Senior Officer Juan Carlos Contreras Contreras Y. Contreras sold 4,350 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.06, for a total transaction of C$161,200.13. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.