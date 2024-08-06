Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $7.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.97. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $25.40 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $26.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $29.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $26.87 EPS.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The firm had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UTHR. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UTHR

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

UTHR opened at $325.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.64. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $343.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $309.39 and a 200-day moving average of $262.29.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total transaction of $951,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,348.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.85, for a total value of $404,947.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,860.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total transaction of $951,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,348.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,644 shares of company stock worth $31,558,715 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.