Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $7.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.97. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $25.40 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $26.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $29.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $26.87 EPS.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The firm had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.
UTHR opened at $325.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.64. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $343.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $309.39 and a 200-day moving average of $262.29.
In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total transaction of $951,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,348.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.85, for a total value of $404,947.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,860.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total transaction of $951,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,348.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,644 shares of company stock worth $31,558,715 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
