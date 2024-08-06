Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for COPT Defense Properties Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:CDP)

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for COPT Defense Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for COPT Defense Properties’ FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

NYSE:CDP opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. COPT Defense Properties has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.33). COPT Defense Properties had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $187.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.26%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

