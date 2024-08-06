Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Increased by Wedbush

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.85. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Essex Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $15.53 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.44 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($2.40). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $442.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $261.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.50.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $272.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.48. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $203.85 and a 12-month high of $292.37.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essex Property Trust

In other news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,895.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,895.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 534,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,639,000 after buying an additional 357,268 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,802,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 225,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,093,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

