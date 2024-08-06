Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Golden Entertainment, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Golden Entertainment in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Golden Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average of $33.30. The company has a market capitalization of $804.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.23. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $43.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $174.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.72 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 1.13%.

Institutional Trading of Golden Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,556,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $973,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 112,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 414,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

