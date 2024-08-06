Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Decreased by Analyst

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wendy’s in a report released on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $570.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $16.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.01%.

In other Wendy’s news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $873,717.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,927. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the second quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 483.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

