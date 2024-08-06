Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Issued By Zacks Research

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Booz Allen Hamilton’s current full-year earnings is $5.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.65 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH opened at $144.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $106.90 and a 1 year high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 44.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,119,212. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.