Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Clearfield, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Clearfield in a research report issued on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Clearfield’s current full-year earnings is ($1.26) per share.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $48.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 million. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CLFD. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Clearfield from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Clearfield from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearfield to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

CLFD opened at $37.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $533.91 million, a PE ratio of -150.08 and a beta of 1.39. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $44.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Clearfield by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clearfield by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Clearfield by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $72,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,796 shares in the company, valued at $45,929,374.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

