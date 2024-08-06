Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Clearfield, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Clearfield in a research report issued on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Clearfield’s current full-year earnings is ($1.26) per share.
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $48.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 million. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.
CLFD opened at $37.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $533.91 million, a PE ratio of -150.08 and a beta of 1.39. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $44.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Clearfield by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clearfield by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Clearfield by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $72,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,796 shares in the company, valued at $45,929,374.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.
Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.
