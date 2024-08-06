Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Houlihan Lokey’s current full-year earnings is $5.67 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.25.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:HLI opened at $144.53 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $94.67 and a 1-year high of $153.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at $668,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $1,577,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

