Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) PT Raised to $52.00 at Robert W. Baird

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

QGEN has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised Qiagen from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QGEN

Qiagen Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Qiagen stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $44.97. The company had a trading volume of 479,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.84. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average of $43.05.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.45 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qiagen

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Qiagen by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 200,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 56,522 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 33,220.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,345,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,450 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 63,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 22,933 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qiagen

(Get Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.