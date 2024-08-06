QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading Down 1.3% After Insider Selling

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.3% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $151.39 and last traded at $157.18. Approximately 4,340,806 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 9,396,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.31.

Specifically, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,129 shares of company stock worth $8,014,436 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $175.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.59.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,648 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 61,262 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 86.5% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 609,642 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $121,423,000 after buying an additional 282,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

