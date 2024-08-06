Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Holdings Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Qualys were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QLYS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 545.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QLYS stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,410. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.00 and a twelve month high of $206.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.49.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.67 million. Equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $193,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $193,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total transaction of $291,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,099 shares of company stock valued at $4,060,450. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

