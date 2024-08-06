Quantum Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,272 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,728 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Apple makes up 7.8% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in Apple by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $209.27 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $237.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.76 and a 200-day moving average of $191.35.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.29.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

