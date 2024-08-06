Raymond James Weighs in on Trican Well Service Ltd.’s FY2027 Earnings (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Trican Well Service in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James analyst M. Barth forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trican Well Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on TCW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cormark upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.91.

Trican Well Service Price Performance

TCW opened at C$5.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.40. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$3.79 and a 1 year high of C$5.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of C$271.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.63 million.

Trican Well Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.