RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,384 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.27% of RCM Technologies worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RCM Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RCM Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 73,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM Technologies stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.58. 6,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,587. The company has a market cap of $144.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15.

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.27 million. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 74.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCMT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of RCM Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

