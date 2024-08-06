Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Reading International from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Reading International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.59. Reading International has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.05 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 93.46% and a negative net margin of 14.77%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reading International stock. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,982,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,326 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 8.84% of Reading International worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

