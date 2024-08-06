Realty Income (NYSE:O) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.19-4.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23.

Several analysts have weighed in on O shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.29.

Shares of O traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.77. 1,822,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,122,760. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.77. The company has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Realty Income has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $60.19.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

