Realty Income (NYSE:O) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Realty Income updated its FY24 guidance to $4.19-4.28 EPS.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average is $53.75.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

