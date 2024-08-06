Realty Income’s (O) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $62.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.73% from the stock’s current price.

O has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.29.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,122,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $60.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 18.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $506,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,597 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 76.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,366,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,884 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

