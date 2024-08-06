Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Director Teddy Ray Price Purchases 580 Shares of Stock

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) Director Teddy Ray Price bought 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.16 per share, for a total transaction of $30,832.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 368,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,565,963.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Red River Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of Red River Bancshares stock opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.93. The firm has a market cap of $337.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.63.
Red River Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.68%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red River Bancshares
Red River Bancshares Company Profile
Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Red River Bancshares
- What is a Dividend King?
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.