Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Director Teddy Ray Price Purchases 580 Shares of Stock

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) Director Teddy Ray Price bought 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.16 per share, for a total transaction of $30,832.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 368,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,565,963.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Red River Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Red River Bancshares stock opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.93. The firm has a market cap of $337.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Red River Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Red River Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 218.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank bought a new position in Red River Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Red River Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. Institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

