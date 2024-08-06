Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cannonball Research

Stock analysts at Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Cannonball Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.32% from the company’s previous close.

RDDT has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Reddit from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Reddit from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Reddit in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Reddit from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Reddit from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.94.

Reddit Trading Down 1.2 %

RDDT traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $56.15. 1,407,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,360,363. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.39. Reddit has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $78.08.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($8.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($5.85). The company had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Reddit will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Reddit

In other Reddit news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 20,034 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $1,180,803.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,283,849.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Reddit news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 20,034 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $1,180,803.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,283,849.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 42,299 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $2,493,103.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,618,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,689 shares of company stock worth $11,357,090 in the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Reddit during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Reddit during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Reddit during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Reddit during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Reddit during the 1st quarter worth $79,000.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

