Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 13,832 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,555 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,832 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 82,243 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,103,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 454,039 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,859,000 after purchasing an additional 28,013 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 82,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 282,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $48,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 117,883 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $216.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $209.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.35. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $237.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

