Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Barclays

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $181.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $208.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $189.83.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RRX

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRX traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,685. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.06. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $97.18 and a 12-month high of $183.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -291.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,884,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,832,000 after buying an additional 563,853 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.5% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 28.9% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.