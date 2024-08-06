REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,736 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,146,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 170,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 75,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 43,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.
REGENXBIO Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of RGNX stock opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.26.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $237,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,451,033.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other REGENXBIO news, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,641.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $237,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,451,033.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,279 shares of company stock valued at $997,184. 13.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RGNX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on REGENXBIO from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.
REGENXBIO Profile
REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
